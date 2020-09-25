West Virginia Attorney General meets with President Trump to talk about censorship online

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with President Trump, US Attorney General William Barr and other state attorneys general Wednesday afternoon to discuss concerns about censorship on social media.

The White House roundtable featured discussion about state consumer protection laws and the role those measures play in fostering free expression on social media platforms. In May, President Trump signed an executive order to combat platforms that censor lawful speech based upon political viewpoint.

It expressed concern about selective censorship that harms the national discourse.

“We’re hearing more and more about some problems that citizens are experiencing sometimes with social tech companies. As the attorney general of West Virginia, I feel it’s my obligation to ask consumers, to ask people, if you feel that you’re being discriminated against by certain tech companies, you should let my office know ,” said Morrisey."

The number to the attorney general’s consumer protection hotline is 1-800-368-8808.

