WV education officials introduce new COVID-19 dashboard

Intended to track outbreaks in schools
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia’s department of education introduces a new dashboard on its website to track COVID-19 outbreaks in county school systems.

The dashboard, announced Friday at Governor Jim Justice’s briefing, is in response to questions about reporting of virus cases since the school year began.

State education officials say individual cases may not immediately be reported.

“An outbreak is defined as two or more people in a school connected together,” Justice said,

“I think when people see this map, they may say, ‘wait a minute, I know there’s a school that is closed or impacted by COVID that’s not listed here’," added Clayton Burch, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools. "As the governor said, it may not meet the definition of an outbreak. And because tracing or investigations are ongoing, it could impact the school.”

Officials from the state Department of Health and Human Resources added that, in some counties, it’s difficult to get reports on single cases in schools from local health departments.

Locally, there’s been one reported outbreak in Wood County and one in Pleasants County since schools opened September 8.

