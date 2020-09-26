Biden voters hold parade in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - With the presidential election getting closer, many voters are looking for more ways to show support for their favorite candidate.

Dozens of supporters of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden paraded through Belpre on Saturday. They displayed signs on their cars in support of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The caravan of cars started driving at 11:30 a.m. in Civitian Park and circled their way back all the way through.

Organizers say it’s a way to campaign in a pandemic-friendly fashion.

“With the COVID epidemic going around we can’t knock on people’s doors. It’s offensive to knock on people’s doors asking for a vote in the age of COVID. So we thought, “what better than to just get in our cars and drive around the small towns.” We’ve done Marietta and Belpre and we’re hoping to do some of the smaller towns even as a safe way. And we have a good time. We have fun doing it too,” said Jim Rapp, Caravans Project Coordinator.

Rapp says that the parade received mostly positive feedback from onlookers. Some even joined for a second parade around Belpre.

