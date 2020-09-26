Advertisement

Football Frenzy Week 5 recap

(KGWN)
By Jim Wharton, Jesse Wharff and Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 26, 2020
(WTAP) - Week 5 of the high school football season season saw winning streaks continued and winning streaks broken.

Parkersburg won it’s second game in a row, and snapped a 10 game losing streak at the hands of Huntington. The Big Reds pulled away in the second half to defeat the Highlanders 25-13

The Marietta Tigers get back on track with a home coming victory. The Tigers outlast Weir 36-34

It was a tough night out on the road for the second week in a row for the Parkersburg South Patriots. The Monarchs of John Marshall blitzed the Patriots 39-0

The St. Marys Blue Devils showed why they’re ranked number 1 in Class A. The Devils demolished Calhoun County 60-8 to improve to 4-0.

The Fort Frye Cadets run of perfection continues. The Cadets travel to Wellston and come home with a 28-6 win to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Frontier Cougars saw their winning streak snapped at 4. Magnolia defeated Frontier 40-8

Also a tough night for the Belpre Golden Eagles. Eastern handles Belpre 34-7

The Waterford Wildcats come up short on the road at Trimble 14-0

The Wirt County Tigers remain undefeated with a 40-18 road win at Tyler.

While the Doddridge County Bulldogs win their Route 50 feud with Ritchie County with a 9-8 victory.

For all the scores from Friday night click on the scoreboard link on the home page of the sports section

