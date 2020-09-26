Twin Rivers Baptist Church shows appreciation for first responders

WIPPLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Twin Rivers Baptist Church held a free meal event for area first responders. Church officials say it was to show their appreciation for what first responders do for the community. The event was also held in recognition of First Responders Day.

All the first responders in the Washington County area were allowed to come. That includes all the men and women in law enforcement, ambulance crews, and firefighters. Their families were invited as well.

Qdoba provided the food.

“We as a church, we just want to let our first responders in our community know that we appreciate them, love them, support them,” said Twin Rivers Pastor Jeffrey Baumer.

Twin Rivers Baptist also provided goodie bags for the first responders and families that attended.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.