Waterford man charged with sexual battery, victim a is 15-year-old girl

Michael Fortney is charged with sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Michael Fortney is charged with sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -A man from Waterford, Ohio is accused of forcing a 15 year-old girl to engage in sexual activity. Michael Fortney was arrested Friday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office started investigating him near the end of July. He denied the allegations. His DNA was collected and sent for testing. Police say it confirmed what the victim said.

He is charged with sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He is in the Washington County Jail waiting to appear in front of Judge Welch at Marietta Municipal Court.

He is 23-years-old.

