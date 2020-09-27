Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled; police searching for suspect

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon after she was found unharmed.

Brady Eliza Sellers was believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland, before the Amber Alert was issued.

Maryland State Police tweeted that Brady was found unharmed in Myersdale, Pennsylvania, but that authorities were still searching for Kyle.

The MD AMBER Alert for Brady Sellers has been cancelled. The child was located unharmed in Myersdale, PA. Police are continuing to search for Keith Kyle. — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 27, 2020

Kyle was believed to have been driving a blue Mazda with the Maryland tag 9ED0360 when the alert was issued.

Authorities said to call 911 if Kyle is spotted.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.