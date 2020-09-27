Advertisement

DHHR: West Virginia surpasses 15,000 total coronavirus cases

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Saturday’s West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 report, the state has now confirmed over 15,000 positive coronavirus cases.

The DHHR also reported 2 deaths, one man and one woman from Logan County.

205 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total active cases to 7,705. The total number of cases since reporting began sits at 15,158. There have been 332 total deaths.

Below are the number of positive cases by county:

Barbour (56), Berkeley (987), Boone (216), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (791), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (23), Fayette (608), Gilmer (46), Grant (160), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (106), Hancock (148), Hardy (89), Harrison (354), Jackson (259), Jefferson (429), Kanawha (2,603), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (610), Marion (267), Marshall (172), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (412), Mineral (172), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,992), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (100), Ohio (368), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (153), Putnam (550), Raleigh (510), Randolph (242), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (124), Tucker (23), Tyler (16), Upshur (71), Wayne (392), Webster (8), Wetzel (54), Wirt (12), Wood (362), Wyoming (114).

