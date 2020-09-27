Advertisement

Drive-through event shows support for officer who tased Marietta woman

Logan, Ohio
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP) - A large number of people showed their support for Officer Chris “Smitty” Smith at a drive-through event Saturday evening in Logan, Ohio.

That’s according to Jeremy Fraley, a Logan resident who was on the scene for what he calls a “cruise for the blue."

Fraley says Smith and the Logan Police Department have been reportedly receiving threatening phone calls after Smith tased a Marietta woman at a middle school football game on Wednesday. Some of the threats have allegedly included racial slurs.

Fraley says he has known Officer Smith for more than 20 years and says no one could “ask for a better guy, father, officer, [or] person in general.”

He says Saturday night’s event featured the most cars he has seen in Logan in 20 years.

Fraley says Facebook groups called “Stand with Smitty” and “Hot Rods in the Hills” organized the event.

