Man charged after 3-year-old girl dies at sleepover in NYC

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York family is in mourning and a man faces charges after a 3-year-old girl, who was on a sleepover with her friend, died while the two were under his care.

Andean Plunkett wipes away tears, heartbroken over the sudden death of her 3-year-old granddaughter, Jaylynn Evans. The family has many unanswered questions as they wonder how the little girl’s life was cut so short.

“I just need to know what happened. If you did something, please let us know. Please. I just need to know,” Plunkett said.

Relatives thought Jaylynn was at a sleepover with her 4-year-old friend and her mom just around the corner from her Brooklyn home, but somehow, she ended up in the Bronx at that little girl’s grandfather’s home.

Police sources say the grandfather, 59-year-old Anthony Richardson, told police he was watching both girls and found Jaylynn unconscious.

He allegedly did not call 911 but drove to a hospital in Queens, where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead Thursday.

“Why would you drive from the Bronx to Queens with a sick baby in the car? You could’ve just took her to the Bronx. Why did you go all the way to Queens for two hours? That doesn’t make sense,” Plunkett said.

Richardson was taken into custody and is charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Police say Jaylynn had no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.

“She wasn’t a sick kid – very healthy. We just went to the clinic for a checkup,” Plunkett said.

However, family members say the hospital told them Jaylynn may have had COVID-19. The autopsy will determine if that was the case.

“She was a happy-go-lucky girl. She was always running up and down, happy-go-lucky,” said Jaylynn’s great-grandfather, Winston Ramsey.

