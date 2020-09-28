Boil water advisory for Marietta residents

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - City of Marietta water customers and/or adjacent areas that possibly could have experienced a loss of water service or pressure are advised to rapid boil their drinking water for two minutes following restoration of water service.

This Recommendation is issued whenever a water break emergency has resulted in the loss of water service. Water distribution repair workers have or are in the process of completing repairs. All affected water service locations have or will be flushed to re-establish our customers with a safe’ water supply. This means that effective chlorine residual is present to provide protection against bacteriological contamination in the water supply.

Bacteriological tests will be performed according to E. P. A. requirements. After the required samples are found to be total coliform negative, the boil advisory is canceled. If samples are positive for total coliform, the public will be re-notified and the boil advisory extended. This advisory is made to provide the public an opportunity to choose to provide maximum protection with respect to the consumption of water for drinking purposes. All customers should flush their own service lines through the cold water lines only until the water is clear. Brown (mineral deposits) or cloudy (air) water are normal discolorations experienced after a water service interruption.

