Commission discusses sites for medical marijuana testing

(WAGM)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - While its attention is still on the coronavirus, the Wood County Commission has looked into another medical issue: a testing facility for medical marijiuana.

While medical cannibis itself could face a West Virginia voter referendum, the commissioners recently visited existing testing facilities in Ohio and a distributor in Pennsylvania.

One thing it has ruled out: combining a medical marijuana testing site with the drug testing laboratory on Garfield Avenue that’s already in existence.

“It certainly wouldn’t be at the day report center, where our lab’s located now," says Commission President Blair Couch. "We would have to move off-site. But it is something that our core competence can handle. There is additional expensive equipment we would have to purchase, and we have to see if it makes sense.”

Meanwhile, the commission also has declined to open a testing site for COVID-19, saying basically it’s too expensive and would only be useful as long as the pandemic lasts.

