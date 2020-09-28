Advertisement

Inspections planned on Williamstown Bridge

(WTAP)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, October 5, through Wednesday, October 14, inspection crews will be performing a routine bridge inspection of the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, located 0.01 miles West of WV 14 over the Ohio River. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the vicinity of the bridge. Both directions will be maintained using a single lane during work hours. These closures will occur from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area. A suggested alternate route is the I-77 Interstate Bridge.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change this planned maintenance work.

For additional information please contact WVDOH District 3 at (304) 420-4647.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 9/28/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas and What's Trending newcomer Ryan discuss their family, a Baby Yoda cat, and a heroic rat.

News

Forecast for September 28th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Boil water advisory for Marietta residents

Updated: moments ago
City of Marietta water customers and/or adjacent areas that possibly could have experienced a loss of water service or pressure are advised to rapid boil their drinking water for two minutes following restoration of water service.

News

M.O.V. Health Department to hold drive-through flu clinic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is planning three drive-through flu clinics on October 3, 10, and 24 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. The clinics will be held in the parking lot at 211 Sixth Street, according to Carrie Brainard, threat preparedness coordinator.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - "Say Her Name" protesters march in Morgantown

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

UPDATE: 3 deaths push W.Va. COVID-19 toll to 337

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Fire damages home on Division Street in Parkersburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
No injuries reported in early morning blaze

News

UPDATE: Man dies in Marietta house fire

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers and Mitchell Blahut
Victim lived in rented home on 600 block of Front Street

News

14th Annual Out of the Darkness Walk

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of the Mid-Ohio Valley held their 14th annual Out of the Darkness Walk today at City Park in Parkersburg.

News

Drive-through event shows support for officer who tased Marietta woman

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
A large number of people drive through Logan, Ohio in support of a police officer who has reportedly been receiving threats after he tased a Marietta woman on Wednesday.