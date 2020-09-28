Inspections planned on Williamstown Bridge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, October 5, through Wednesday, October 14, inspection crews will be performing a routine bridge inspection of the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, located 0.01 miles West of WV 14 over the Ohio River. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the vicinity of the bridge. Both directions will be maintained using a single lane during work hours. These closures will occur from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area. A suggested alternate route is the I-77 Interstate Bridge.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change this planned maintenance work.

For additional information please contact WVDOH District 3 at (304) 420-4647.

