M.O.V. Health Department to hold drive-through flu clinic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is planning three drive-through flu clinics on October 3, 10, and 24 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. The clinics will be held in the parking lot at 211 Sixth Street, according to Carrie Brainard, threat preparedness coordinator.

Everyone over the age of nine will be required to wear a mask. Participants will remain in their vehicles at all times, and will be asked to remain in a designated waiting area for 10 minutes after receiving their flu vaccination.

The following insurance companies will be billed: Medicare part B; Medicaid/HMO’s, PEIA, HealthPlan, Unicare, Coventry, United Health Care, BC/BS.

