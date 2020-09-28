Obituary: Donald Eugene Grasley

Donald Eugene Grasley, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1956 in Marietta, to Herbert Jacob and Mary Virginia Strahler Grasley.

Don graduated from Marietta High School in 1975 and received his Associates Degree in Electronics Engineering from Columbus Tech in 1977. He was a service technician for NCR for 38 years, retiring in 2015, and worked for the YMCA. Don was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, and enjoyed camping and gardening. He was a very loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Doreen Elizabeth Brochu Grasley, whom he married on June 25, 1983; three sons, Ryan (Cassi), John (Evon) and Justin (Autumn) Grasley, all of Marietta; four siblings, Gloria Jahan (George) of Columbus, Ohio, Robert Grasley (Debbie) of St. Paul, Minnesota, Diane Merrow (Greg) of Marietta and Vicky Steele (John) of Columbus; sister in law, Florence Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John “Jack” Grasley.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial of his ashes will be in New St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be for two hours prior to services on Saturday. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Donations in Don’s memory may be directed to The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Grasley family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.