Obituary: Lelia Jane Baird

It is with deep sadness and great heartache that we must announce that our matriarch, Lelia Jane Baird of Ivydale, formerly of Grantsville, met Jesus and her loved ones after a long illness. She passed peacefully surrounded with great love on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 4:32 pm. Jane took her last breath without suffering and entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father.

Jane is preceded in death by her father and mother, Russell and Mary Stump, her brother Jim Stump and the father of her daughters, Blaine Maze.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 31 years, Don E. Baird of Ivydale, WV, her sweet little princess, Peppi, her daughters Patricia Elaine Maze Hedges of Wallback, WV and Kathryn Ann Maze Kaufman of Marietta, OH. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew Blaine Cole of Saint Albans WV (Pamela Cole, Brooklyn Cole and Tre Cole), Megan Cole of Wallback WV (Gerald Butcher, Kyllie Thorne, Kaycee Thorne and Matthew Woods), Emma Ruth Kaufman of Huntington WV, Noah Blaine Kaufman and Adam Andrew Kaufman both of Marietta OH. Also surviving are her nieces Kelley Stump and Kelly’s mother, a lifelong friend Judy of Parkersburg WV; niece DeeDee Thomas of TN, and nephew Lee Baird of TN. Jane had inherited a daughter and a dear friend as well as a caregiver, Betty Jo Ramsey of Ivydale WV along with her loving family Peyton, Dalton, Melissa, Donnie, Kalep and Charlie. She is also survived by her brother and sisters-in-law, Sonny and Martha Baird of Hurricane WV, David and Patty Baird of Parkersburg, WV and Patricia Goldman of Ormond, FL and her aunt Orma Stump of Parkersburg, WV. Lifelong friends of Janes are Janet Davis, Sue Johnson and Cindy Crowe as well as many others. As a family, we would like to recognize and thank her caregivers Helen and Mary along with her Hospice Nurses. They have all given her the absolute best care and made her days so much brighter. We can all attest that Jane Baird has a great love for her entire family and all of those who have been a part of her life. She will forever be in our hearts and etched in our memory as we all continue this life, until we meet again.

In lieu of flowers, Jane’s family would like to request donations be made to Kanawha Hospice 1606 Kanawha Blvd W Charleston WV 25387

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV will conduct a graveside service held, per her request, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain David Kaufman officiating. Gathering will be held next to her mother, father and brothers grave at Bethlehem Cemetery in Grantsville, WV.

