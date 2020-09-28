Obituary: Patsy Lee Belcher

Patsy Lee Belcher, 73, of Vienna, WV died Friday September 25, 2020 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Winifred, WV a daughter of the late Walter and Mabel (Clark) Lawrence.

She was a homemaker and attended Vienna Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years Kenneth Belcher; four children Marsha Pratt of Parkersburg, Keith Eric Belcher (Angela) of Walker, WV, Adam Belcher (Carmen) of Rota, Spain, and Tony Belcher (Tammy) of Marietta, OH; six grandchildren Megan, Holly, Westley, Natasha, Matt, and Sophie; a great granddaughter Madyson; and four siblings Ann Petry (Orville), Howard Lawrence (Irene), Frank Lawrence (Connie), and Edward “Mac” Lawrence.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

