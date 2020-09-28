Advertisement

Obituary: Patsy Lee Belcher

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patsy Lee Belcher, 73, of Vienna, WV died Friday September 25, 2020 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  She was born in Winifred, WV a daughter of the late Walter and Mabel (Clark) Lawrence.

She was a homemaker and attended Vienna Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years Kenneth Belcher; four children Marsha Pratt of Parkersburg, Keith Eric Belcher (Angela) of Walker, WV, Adam Belcher (Carmen) of Rota, Spain, and Tony Belcher (Tammy) of Marietta, OH; six grandchildren Megan, Holly, Westley, Natasha, Matt, and Sophie; a great granddaughter Madyson; and four siblings Ann Petry (Orville), Howard Lawrence (Irene), Frank Lawrence (Connie), and Edward “Mac” Lawrence.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Obituaries

Obituary: Richard Paul Robinson II
Obituary: Lelia Jane Baird
Obituary: Carolyn Marie Surface
Obituary: Donald Eugene Grasley

Obituaries

Obituary: Pastor Clay E. Sloan
Obituary: Bruce Allen Stover
Obituary: George Walter Rogers
Obituary: Ronnie Lee “Butch” Ball
Obituary: Willa Jean Adams
Obituary: James Edward Sams