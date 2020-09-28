Obituary: Ruth Anne Cole

Ruth Anne Cole, 68 of Parkersburg, passed away September 24, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1952 in Elizabeth, WV, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Ruth L. (Kirchner) Hall.

Ruth Anne worked in retail sales most of her career and retired from Ollies. She also worked for the Bureau of Fiscal Services. She was a Wirt County High School graduate in 1971 and a 24 year cancer survivor. Ruth was an avid reader and doll collector.

Surviving is her husband of 44 years, Rusty C. Cole, two sisters: Jennie Val Hall Eister of Owings, MD and Sarah Jane Robinson of Elizabeth along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles E. “Eddie” Hall Jr.

There will be no funeral services. A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday 6-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

