Parkersburg structure engulfed in flames

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A home on the 2700 block of Division St. suffered noticeable damage following a structure fire on Monday morning.

According the the Wood County 911 Center, no injuries were reported at the scene, after the call for the fire came in at 3:22 a.m.

The Mineral Wells, Lubeck, and Eastwood Fire Departments, along with a Camden Clark ambulance, all responded to the scene.

