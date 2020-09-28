Advertisement

Parkersburg structure engulfed in flames

No injuries reported
Home burnt on Division St.
Home burnt on Division St.(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A home on the 2700 block of Division St. suffered noticeable damage following a structure fire on Monday morning.

According the the Wood County 911 Center, no injuries were reported at the scene, after the call for the fire came in at 3:22 a.m.

The Mineral Wells, Lubeck, and Eastwood Fire Departments, along with a Camden Clark ambulance, all responded to the scene.

