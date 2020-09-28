“Pioneers Heading West” at Blennerhassett Island

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park is hosting a “Pioneers Heading West” demonstration on October 2-4 from 11 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. This three-day demonstration will include a reenactment of early 1800s pioneers heading west for new hope in the wild frontier. Reenactors will be illustrating period activities such as cooking, candle making, seamstressing and storytelling.

Those interested can purchase tickets to the island at Point Park or the Blennerhassett Museum.

Sternwheeler fees are $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for children.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.