Senator Joe Manchin discusses upcoming presidential debate

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia’s Democratic senator says most voters already have their minds made up ahead of Tuesday’s debate, but he’s hoping it will help a few stragglers make up their minds before November.

He says the few people who still haven’t made their choice will likely decide the outcome of this year’s presidential election.

Manchin, who says he works harder than anyone to be bipartisan, believes Trump is wrong to broadly attack democrats, saying frustrated Dems elected Trump in the first place.

“I told him one time, I said Mr. President, why do you always blame Democrats? I said if it wasn’t for Democrats that were disgruntled in 2016, you would have never been president. It was the disgruntled Democrats that elected you. Probably because they wouldn’t vote for you, but it was disgruntled Democrats that put you in. Now all of the sudden they’re to blame. It’s their fault. And these are great people, I know them all. I’ve got friends on the Democrats, Republicans, Independents, I work with all of them. You took an oath of office to defend them and protect them and now all of a sudden you want to blame them all the time,” said Manchin.

Manchin went on to say he has some concerns with the upcoming election, from foreign interference to the president neglecting issues as they are brought up to him.

He says he hopes the debate will be civil.

