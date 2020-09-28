Advertisement

Three arrested on drug charges in Athens County

Generic police lights image(MGN image)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - On September 25, three Athens County residents were arrested on drug charges.

Ashley Sears, age 31, of Glouster, was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both a felony of the fifth degree, and endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Michael Taylor, age 26, of Millfield, was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Nicole Barnhart, age 27, of Glouster, was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Both Barnhart and Taylor were currently on Adult Parole Authority supervision and are also being held on violations. This investigation is ongoing, and items seized are being sent to a lab for testing. Additional charges are expected.

