Wood County 4-H to host local artisans’ market

MGN/4-H
MGN/4-H (KKTV)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County 4-H club will be hosting an outdoor market at their camp on October 3. The Minted Vintage Market will feature local artisans and small businesses.

The event will also include demonstrations from local artists throughout the day and will take place from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

As many area artisans and small businesses have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market offers an opportunity to connect with potential customers during a difficult time.

Those who would like additional information about sponsoring the market can find it on the market’s website.

General admission tickets are available for purchase at the door, and early-bird tickets can be purchased online. Early-bird tickets are $10 and allow entry to the event at 9 A.M. General admission tickets are $5, and children under age 12 are admitted for free.

