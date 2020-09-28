Wood County Schools distributes curriculum for virtual only students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Some elementary students in Wood County are being allowed to do virtual only learning by their parents.

Because of this, Wood County Schools held a curriculum distribution for parents to pick up for their students in grades kindergarten through grade six.

These packets for students last for the first quarter of the schools year.

Wood County School officials say that using these packets will aid the students who are learning from home.

Even though it’s virtual learning not every acitivity is necessarily easily done virtually. Some of the activities do require a little bit of expertise that might be beyond the sophistication level of the child. So, having a printed version could be helpful in those situations.

This is the second day that Wood County Schools has provided this assistance.

They are also handing out hotspots for students that need help with internet access.

