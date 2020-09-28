Advertisement

Wood County Schools distributes curriculum for virtual only students

Wood County Schools distributes curriculum for virtual only students
Wood County Schools distributes curriculum for virtual only students(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Some elementary students in Wood County are being allowed to do virtual only learning by their parents.

Because of this, Wood County Schools held a curriculum distribution for parents to pick up for their students in grades kindergarten through grade six.

These packets for students last for the first quarter of the schools year.

Wood County School officials say that using these packets will aid the students who are learning from home.

Even though it’s virtual learning not every acitivity is necessarily easily done virtually. Some of the activities do require a little bit of expertise that might be beyond the sophistication level of the child. So, having a printed version could be helpful in those situations.

Rick Merritt, Wood County Schools Instructional Coach

This is the second day that Wood County Schools has provided this assistance.

They are also handing out hotspots for students that need help with internet access.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

WVU allowing fans at games starting Oct. 17.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
WVU will be allowing fans to attend football games for the first time this season on Oct. 17. The Mountaineers are playing at home at the Milan Puskar Stadium against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Coronavirus

Map system still under scrutiny

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Map metrics debated in Justice COVID-19 briefing

News

Commission discusses sites for medical marijuana testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Medical marijuana testing discussed at Wood County Commission

News

What's Trending, 9/28/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas and What's Trending newcomer Ryan discuss their family, a Baby Yoda cat, and a heroic rat.

Latest News

News

Forecast for September 28th

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 975 new cases on Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Wood County 4-H to host local artisans’ market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Wood County 4-H club will be hosting an outdoor market at their camp on October 3. The Minted Vintage Market will feature local artisans and small businesses.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Three arrested on drug charges in Athens County

Updated: 5 hours ago
On September 25, three Athens County residents were arrested on drug charges.

News

“Pioneers Heading West” at Blennerhassett Island

Updated: 6 hours ago
Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park is hosting a “Pioneers Heading West” demonstration on October 2-4 from 11 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.