WVU allowing fans at games starting Oct. 17.

WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV) - WVU will be allowing fans to attend football games for the first time this season on Oct. 17. The Mountaineers are playing at home at the Milan Puskar Stadium against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The stadium will allow 25% capacity and fans are required to wear a facemask inside the stadium. Facemasks should be worn the entire time, except when fans are eating and drinking. Attendance will be capped at approximately 15,000 fans for each remaining game this season.

WVU will have a contactless entry, with mobile ticketing at all gates. Mountaineer fans will download and store tickets to their Apple or Android smartphone, which will never leave the owner’s hands and avoids additional touching from stadium security. More information on mobile ticketing is available at WVUsports.com/MobileTickets.

Priority admittance into the stadium will go to season ticket holders who opted to maintain their investment in WVU football for the 2020 season, WVU students and player families. A limited number of tickets will go to the visiting team.

On Monday, Oct. 5 fans who initially made a 2020 MAC gift and/or purchased 2020 football season tickets but ultimately elected to roll their investment over as a credit to the 2021 season will receive information about single game-ticket availability for the remaining home games.

On Friday, Oct. 9, football season ticket holders who initially purchased 2020 season tickets but ultimately requested a refund of their MAC gift and/or season ticket purchase and all other football 2019 season ticket holders will receive information about single game-ticket availability for the remaining home games.

Priority ticket information will be sent via email to the aforementioned groups via the email address on the customer’s Mountaineer Ticket Office account. Fans should login to their online WVUGAME.com account at WVUGame.com/MyAccount and click ‘Season Ticket Renewals’ to request their tickets. Priority requests will only be taken online. The Mountaineer Ticket Office reserves the right to limit all orders and will assign the best available seat locations. Fans should call 1-800-WVU GAME for customer service assistance and more information on the single-game ticket and parking sales processes.

More information on the WVU student ticketing process will be released at a later date.

