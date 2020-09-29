Advertisement

Gov. Justice talks road projects in Wood County

Hails completion of local paving project
(MGN)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Five weeks before election day, and with his opponent questioning his highway construction program, Governor Jim Justice came to Parkersburg Tuesday to hail a just-completed paving project on one of West Virginia’s busiest streets.

It’s West Virginia route 14, through Parkersburg and Vienna, known in the cities as Murdoch and Grand Central Avenue. A $2.9 million paving project began at the end of July and just wrapped up a few days ago.

He cited the project as an example of the program financed through a bond issue approved by voters in 2017.

He was joined by state highways officials and three office-holders who, like the governor, are also up for re-election: Delegate Vernon Criss, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce and Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp.

Mayor Rapp noted the project went so smoothly, he didn’t recall receiving any complaints about traffic slowdowns.

Justice’s Democratic opponent, Ben Salango, has questioned the success of the road construction program in recent statements and television campaign ads.

Justice, seen mainly in thrice-weekly press briefings during the pandemic, has recently made frequent trips around the state. Parkersburg is his first stop in the local area since before the pandemic was declared in early March.

