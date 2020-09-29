Hope Recovery Manor hosts “Love You” campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Recovery centers are working extra hard during the pandemic to help patients as well as other centers in the area.

Because of this, the Hope Recovery Manor wanted to show their appreciation to these centers with a “Love You” campaign.

The recipients of this were the Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home, Amity, Genesis, and Harmony Ridge.

Each of these places had employees that received “goodie packets” from the Manor as the new recovery center gained a good amount of assistance from these places.

“People have been so great," says Hope Recovery Manor Executive Director, Shauna Hyde. "If we’ve had a question about policy or a problem come up, or what to do, how to do, who to help, how, where, anything. People at the other homes and treatment centers have been right on it to help us, and give us advice. Tell us what they’ve done. Offer us resources. They’ve been wonderful.”

This project was made possible by Volunteer West Virginia with the grant they had given the Hope Recovery Manor.

