Indians playoff preview

Great pitching match up highlights game 1 of the Cleveland-New York playoff series.
Cleveland Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber to anchor playoff pitching rotation. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Pitching match ups don’t get any better than Game 1 of the wild-card series between the Indians and Yankees.

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber will start the opener Tuesday night at Progressive Field against New York’s Gerrit Cole.

Bieber was the American League’s best pitcher during virus-shortened regular season. The right-hander led the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts, the first to do that since 2006.

Cole signed a massive $324 million free agent contract with New York to make starts like his next one.   

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

