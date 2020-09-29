New pop up shop at Grand Central Mall

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - A new “pop up” store has opened at Grand Central Mall and features a few local business.

The Cardinal Market features 30 local artisans and small businesses in the Mid-Ohio Valley that are collaborating under one roof for the holiday season.

The goal is to help these businesses combat the negative effects they have felt from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store is also a “Power of Pink” advocate for the American Cancer Society during the month of October.

“So we’re going to be rounding up at our register, and asking people to make that change donation. So that we can help support the American Cancer Foundation with their drive for the Power of Pink," says Cardinal Market owner Victoria West. "We’ve also established a ribbon at the front of our business that is all local people that have battled breast cancer”

West is a selected “champion” by the American Cancer Society in the Mid-Ohio Valley for the month of October.

“Victoria, she is such a pillar in our community, and does so many things for our community,” says American Cancer Society Community Development Manager, Carmen Hathaway. “I was just trying to find some folks who would help us within the community reach out through their network. And I figured, with her being such a big community pillar that she would have a really big network.”

It’s something that West was humbled to receive the honor because of her history with those who have battled breast cancer.

"The Cardinal Market is named after an employee who passed away who also suffered from breast cancer. She battled that battle twice. I currently have an employee that has battled breast cancer as well. And my grandmother had breast cancer, "says West. “So, for them to come to me at this time in my life and ask me to be a champion was a big honor.”

If you would also like to add to the ribbon then you can do so by bringing in a four by six picture of that person.

The store is located in between Party City and Belk.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.