Advertisement

Obituary: Bernard B. Poole

Obituary: Bernard B. Poole
Obituary: Bernard B. Poole(WTAP)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bernard B. “Bernie” Poole, 95 of Vienna, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his residence.

Bernie was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Ashland, Ky. a son of the late Gay and Lucille Bailey Poole.

He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during WWII as a Seaman First Class. Bernie retired from the Dravo Corporation as a crane operator. He and his late wife Hazel were long time members of First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. He loved doing woodwork and working around the church.

Bernie is survived by his daughter Sandra Lofty of Vienna, his son Duane Poole (Tina) of Whitesville, WV; grandhildren, Shannon (Mikale) Poole, Tiarra (Jonathan) Omeara, Cody Poole, and several others.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his wife Hazel Poole and one brother, Charles Poole.

Funeral services for Bernie will be Thursday October 1, 2020 at 11:00am at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg with Rev. Ian Reid officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg with full military honors by American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Wednesday September 30, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna, WV and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be observed during visitation and service.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to First Lutheran Church 1701 19th St. Parkersburg, WV. 26101.

Those wishing to send online condolences may go to www.lamberttatman.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Jozetta Carol Kirk

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Obituary: Jozetta Carol Kirk

Obituaries

Obituary: Douglas Scott Knight

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Obituary: Douglas Scott Knight

Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Lou Smith Bower

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Betty Lou Smith Bower

Obituaries

Obituary: Judith “Ann Webber Pfalzgraf

Updated: 1 hour ago
Judith “Judy” Ann Webber Pfalzgraf

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Clyde Eugene Padgitt

Updated: 1 hour ago
OBITUARY: Clyde Eugene Padgitt

Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Anne Cole

Updated: 19 hours ago
Obituary: Ruth Anne Cole

Obituaries

Obituary: Jo Ann Johnson

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Jo Ann Johnson

Obituaries

Obituary: Bernard Francis Copeland

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Bernard Francis Copeland

Obituaries

Obituary: Richard Paul Robinson II

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
Obituary: Richard Paul Robinson II

Obituaries

Obituary: Patsy Lee Belcher

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT
Obituary: Patsy Lee Belcher