Obituary: Bernard B. Poole

Bernard B. “Bernie” Poole, 95 of Vienna, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his residence.

Bernie was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Ashland, Ky. a son of the late Gay and Lucille Bailey Poole.

He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during WWII as a Seaman First Class. Bernie retired from the Dravo Corporation as a crane operator. He and his late wife Hazel were long time members of First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. He loved doing woodwork and working around the church.

Bernie is survived by his daughter Sandra Lofty of Vienna, his son Duane Poole (Tina) of Whitesville, WV; grandhildren, Shannon (Mikale) Poole, Tiarra (Jonathan) Omeara, Cody Poole, and several others.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his wife Hazel Poole and one brother, Charles Poole.

Funeral services for Bernie will be Thursday October 1, 2020 at 11:00am at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg with Rev. Ian Reid officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg with full military honors by American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Wednesday September 30, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna, WV and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be observed during visitation and service.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to First Lutheran Church 1701 19th St. Parkersburg, WV. 26101.

