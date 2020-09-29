Obituary: Betty Lou Smith Bower

Betty Lou Smith Bower, 90, of Parkersburg, took the hand of her Savior to start her heavenly journey, on September 24, 2020, at Ohio Valley Health Care.

She was born February 28, 1930 to the late Curtis B Smith, Ocial Pickrell Smith, and Helen Irene Nicely Smith. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Eugene “Gene” Bower and her best friend of 77 years, Ruby Webb.

She is survived by her children, Drusilla Exline, of Washington, WV, Bobby Bower, of Covington, GA, Anne McFee (Rich), of Mineral Wells and Julie Duschl (Jeffrey) of Parkersburg and her grandchildren and their families. Lara (Rob) Rush and Sarah Rush; Janice (Mark) Dukes and Jacob Dukes (Alexis) and Meadow and River Dukes; Lucas Dukes (Austyn) and Wilder, Nora and Caroline Dukes; Diann (Roy) Simmons, Raney (Dustin Clay) and Lacey Exline; Danelle Bower, Brady and Jackie B Bower; Olivia Ward and Rylee and Jackson Nelms; Tyler Duschl; Cheri (Joe Sheets); Richie (Mary) McFee, Cheyenne and Carter James, and Dakotah (Bri) McFee and her beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of PHS and enjoyed going to the class dinners twice a year at Colombo’s. She loved being a Homemaker and Mom. She was a 50 + year member of the CEOS club, formerly the “Farm Women’s and Extension Homemaker’s Club”. She volunteered in the community for many years. She was known for her beautiful smile, with dimples and sweet personality. She was a people person and could have a conversation with anyone she met.

Betty and Gene loved to travel together. They enjoyed “day trips” throughout West Virginia. Hawk’s Nest was their favorite spot and she loved the song “Country Roads”.

Our Mom and “Mamaw Bower” filled our lives with Love, joy, kindness and happiness. Her Love will continue to grow as she passed on her kind-heartedness and her generous, giving ways to her family.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers and employees of Ohio Valley Health Care for loving her the last two and a half years. She had many she considered “sweethearts” there. She always thanked them “for all you do”.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on Wednesday at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg with the Rev. Loyd Winans, family friend, officiating. Internment will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, since Betty loved little children, donations may be made to St. Jude or the local Make a Wish Foundation. Envelopes will be available.

