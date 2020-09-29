Obituary: Clyde Eugene Padgitt

Clyde Eugene Padgitt, 82, of Little Hocking passed away September 28, 2020 at Belpre Landing Nursing & Rehabilitation.

He was born on July 10, 1938 in Marietta, son of the late Frank “Fritz” and Francis Parsons Padgitt.

Clyde graduated from Marietta High School with the class of 1956. He proudly served in the US Army entering in 1961, served in Korea for just over a year and then was honorably discharged 1967. He had worked at Aerolite and then with Union Carbide-Gulf-Chevron from where he retired. Clyde was a member of the Little Hocking United Methodist Church. Clyde was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going fishing with his son and close friends. He said the secret to his fishing success was the lures he used, especially the Bandit Mistake and Scuppernong Worms. He was a dog lover, especially the Bassett Hounds that he had over the years. Clyde enjoyed woodworking, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and especially Warren Basketball. He was always early for the game so he could get “his” seat to support the team.

Clyde is survived by his son Rod W. Padgitt of Little Hocking, brother Frank “Pooch” Padgitt (Wanda) of Reno, nephews Steve and Dick Padgitt, and cousin Dave Padgitt Also surviving are several members of Clyde’s wife family with whom he was close including sisters-in-law Edith England, Wilma George and several nieces and nephews from that side of the family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-nine years Marilyn Moore Padgitt, half brother Lewis Parsons, uncle Eugene Padgitt, sister-in-law Freda Moore and brother-in-law Robert Moore. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Lem Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery with full military rites by American Legion Post #15. Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Warren Boy’s Basketball or Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

