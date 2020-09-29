Advertisement

Obituary: Douglas Scott Knight

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Douglas Scott Knight, 66, of Washington passed away September 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on August 8, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV son of the late Warren A. and Irene Elizabeth Full Knight.

Doug was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ and enjoyed time with his family.

He is survived by his sisters Linda Blair (Roger), Kelly Huffman (Deron), brother Richard Knight (Nancy), several nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, one great great niece and special friends Greg and Kim Stephens.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am Monday at the Lubeck Church of Christ with Andy Robison and Steve Fuchs officiating.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Jozetta Carol Kirk

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Obituary: Jozetta Carol Kirk

Obituaries

Obituary: Bernard B. Poole

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Obituary: Bernard B. Poole

Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Lou Smith Bower

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Betty Lou Smith Bower

Obituaries

Obituary: Judith “Ann Webber Pfalzgraf

Updated: 1 hour ago
Judith “Judy” Ann Webber Pfalzgraf

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Clyde Eugene Padgitt

Updated: 1 hour ago
OBITUARY: Clyde Eugene Padgitt

Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Anne Cole

Updated: 19 hours ago
Obituary: Ruth Anne Cole

Obituaries

Obituary: Jo Ann Johnson

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Jo Ann Johnson

Obituaries

Obituary: Bernard Francis Copeland

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Bernard Francis Copeland

Obituaries

Obituary: Richard Paul Robinson II

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
Obituary: Richard Paul Robinson II

Obituaries

Obituary: Patsy Lee Belcher

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT
Obituary: Patsy Lee Belcher