Obituary: Douglas Scott Knight

Douglas Scott Knight, 66, of Washington passed away September 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on August 8, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV son of the late Warren A. and Irene Elizabeth Full Knight.

Doug was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ and enjoyed time with his family.

He is survived by his sisters Linda Blair (Roger), Kelly Huffman (Deron), brother Richard Knight (Nancy), several nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, one great great niece and special friends Greg and Kim Stephens.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am Monday at the Lubeck Church of Christ with Andy Robison and Steve Fuchs officiating.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

