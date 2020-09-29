Obituary: Jozetta Carol Kirk

Jozetta Carol Kirk, 81, of Walker, WV departed this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by loving friends and family.

Carol was born September 2, 1939 in Crownhill, WV, a daughter of the late Gourley and Jozetta (Buckley) Mitchell.

Carol graduated from East Bank High School. After graduating, she worked many years as a secretary for the Boone County Board of Education. Carol enjoyed gardening, produce farming, and spending quality time with friends and family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Troy C. Kirk; children, Lisa Annette Graley (Ezra) of Greencastle, PA, Delina Liller (Pete) of St. Marys, WV, Tim Kirk (Linda) of Pennsboro, WV, and Terri Burhans (Dan) of Wilmington, NC; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother, John Mitchell; and sisters, Terri Wilson, Freda Price, and Jean Lokka.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by sisters, Marian Ingram and Patty Whittington.

McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV has been entrusted to handle the cremation arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

