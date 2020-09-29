Obituary: Judith “Ann Webber Pfalzgraf

Advertisement

Obituary: Judith “Judy” Ann Webber Pfalzgraf
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
Judith “Judy” Ann Webber Pfalzgraf went home to the Lord September 25, 2020.

Judy was born November 7, 1945 to the late Forrest “Woody” Webber and the late Florence Gilchrist Webber. She was a 1963 graduate of Magnolia High School in New Martinsville, WV where she grew up. Judy worked for Borg Warner Chemicals and later GE Plastics for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, animals of all kinds, music (especially Elvis), crafts, and shopping, but she enjoyed spending time with family most of all.

Judy is survived by her husband, Dale Lowther, her son, Randy Pfalzgraf (Jessica), her daughter, Sheri Pfalzgraf-Pinkston (David), her grandchildren: Whitnie Pinkston, Conrad Pfalzgraf, Aubrey Pfalzgraf, Chloe Pinkston, and Lyndsie Pinkston, and her beloved dog, Baby. She will always be our “Sunshine”.

A private family visitation will be held for the family at Leavitt Funeral Home.   A public graveside service will be held Wednesday 1:00 PM at the Willow Island Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Kurt Busiek officiating.  In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to or commit to an adoption from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th St., Parkersburg, WV 26101.

