Obituary: Ralph L. Wagner

Ralph L. Wagner, 80, of Marietta, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Belpre Landing.

Ralph was born November 11, 1939 in Lowell to Ollie and Goldie {Westbrook} Wagner.

He graduated in 1957 from Lowell High School.

Ralph married Marilyn Martin on April 14, 1962.

He retired from Adams Township and also worked his farm raising Percheron and Belgian horses. Ralph enjoyed participating in horse pulls at the local fairs.

Ralph will be deeply missed by his daughter Connie (Jim) Morgenstern of Whipple, OH; grandchildren Carla (Nathan) Bauman of Beliot, OH, and Darin (Amanda) Morgenstern of Irwin, PA; great-grandchildren Kaleb Bauman and Payton Morgenstern; sister Edie (Clyde) Jackson of Marietta, OH; special friend Mary Gaskins of Marietta, OH.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his daughter Cheryl Wagner; brothers Howard Wagner and Herman Wagner, sisters Mildred Chandler and Ruth Wagner.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, October 1, at East Lawn Memorial Park/ Valley Cemetery with Lloyd Westbrook officiating. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

