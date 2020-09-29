Obituary: Robert Alan Weimer Jr.

Robert Alan Weimer Jr., 64, of Parkersburg passed away September 25th, 2020. He was born in McKeesport PA on July 11th, 1956 to the late Robert A, Weimer Sr. and Olive E. Weimer and husband to the late wife Sheila S. Weimer.

Robert was retired from roofing and carpentry work. He enjoyed his family, his dog Max and music. Known to his sisters as Bobby he was compassionate with a big heart always lending a helping hand to others. He a was a light in the darkness with his caring ways.

He was survived by his four sisters Darlene Kesterson, Joanne Weimer, Kimberly King, Jill Jobson and brother-in-law Collins King Sr. Also, by niece Denise Pellecchia and nephews Perry Bailey Jr. and Michael Jobson. Great nephews and great nieces. Friend/sister Denise Brown, friends Tracy and Dave Buehler.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10 until the time of the service at noon at Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street. Online condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.kimesfuneralhome.com

