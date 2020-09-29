Advertisement

Obituary: Thomas Orville Hamilton

Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
Thomas Orville Hamilton, 73, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Tom was born in Cambridge, Ohio, where he frequently visited his grandparents Andrew and Irene Ford.

Tom was raised in Wick, WV and graduated from Tyler County High School in Middlebourne.  He attended West Virginia Tech and served four years in the Air Force.  He and his wife, Mary Ann (Brammer) Hamilton, built their own home on Highland Ridge Road where they raised their family and started their business, Security Electronics.  He was a partner in 5KW, Inc. serving as a radio engineer at WBRJ and WEYQ.  He served on the Board of Trustees at Selby General Hospital.  Tom taught electronics classes at Washington Technical College for many years.  Tom was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Marietta.

Tom was one of four children born to the late Charles Edward Hamilton and Martha Jean (Ford) Hamilton.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Staci Schweikert and her husband James Schweikert, and his son Chris Hamilton and wife Jocelyn (Yeo) Hamilton, treasured grandchildren Thomas and Andrew Schweikert, and sisters Joyce Mercer and Elizabeth Fraser.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Hamilton.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and working on his Ford tractors and electronics experiments.   Private burial services will be held on Friday at Highland Ridge Cemetery.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the USO or President Trump’s campaign in honor of Tom.

