Annual Ox roast fundraiser at Wood County 4-H Campground

It will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
MGN/4-H
MGN/4-H (KKTV)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County 4-H Campground will hold its Annual Ox Roast as a drive-thru fundraiser on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.

The cost of the meal is $12. You’ll get pit roast beef, a baked potato, slaw, green beans, roll, and cookies.

Volunteers will social distance and wear masks. Customers will stay in their cars and also wear masks while taking orders. The meals will be delivered to your car window.

The ox roast is sponsored by donations from businesses and individuals, the 4-H, CEOS and Farm Bureau. It benefits the campground.

For more information, or to find out how you can buy a ticket in advance, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-424-1960.

