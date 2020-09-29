Positive case of Covid-19 at St. Marys High School

St. Marys, W.Va (WTAP) - A St. Marys High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Pleasants County Superintendent Mike Wells released that in a press release on Sunday.

He says St. Marys high school and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department have been working together and are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to conduct contact tracing.

Individuals identified at risk have already been or will be contacted by phone by the school and will be in quarantine for 14 days.

St. Marys high school will stay open and continue social distancing and other safety practices.

