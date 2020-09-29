Salvation Army “Angel Tree”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As the holiday season inches closer, the Salvation Army is looking for toys for children in the area.

The “Angel Tree” is a Christmas assistance program that provides gifts of toys and clothing for children ages 12 and under.

The Salvation Army says that now is as an important time as ever to donate because of how many families have been affected by the pandemic.

“Happy moments help children that are living not only in poverty but who are living in traumatic experiences," says Salvation Army Major, Carey Richmond. "The more moments that they have that are positive can help them survive and process things that are harder in their lives. So, we are glad that we can provide this service to these families so we can provide an opportunity for a positive Christmas this year.”

The Salvation Army is asking those who would like help to set up an appointment by calling in ahead of time.

People will have to have some documents like proof of residence and proof of income.

Appointments are available from October 5-9.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.