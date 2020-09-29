September 2020 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award: Matt Gwynn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) -

The September 2020 winner for the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is Matt Gwynn, a fifth grade teacher from Mineral Wells Elementary School.

Gwynn is beloved by his students, past and present, and is considered a true example for his co-workers.

A big thing Gwynn teaches his students is to know what being a veteran, or being in the military, means for the country and them.

The students seem to retain that information, and past students still keep in touch with him on days that honor veterans.

"I’ve got kids that are now in high school, and I still send them messages, or they send me messages on Veteran’s Day or Memorial Day, you know, Pearl Harbor anniversary, 9/11. And say “Mr. Gwynn, Never Forget,” said Gwynn. “And you just get those little messages back and these kids are now in high school, they don’t have time for their fifth grade teacher, but they do, and they remember those things and that really means a lot to me.”

