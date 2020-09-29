Advertisement

September 2020 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award: Matt Gwynn

Matt Gwynn (center) is the September 2020 recipient of the Jan Dils Golden Apple award
Matt Gwynn (center) is the September 2020 recipient of the Jan Dils Golden Apple award(WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) -

The September 2020 winner for the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is Matt Gwynn, a fifth grade teacher from Mineral Wells Elementary School.

Gwynn is beloved by his students, past and present, and is considered a true example for his co-workers.

A big thing Gwynn teaches his students is to know what being a veteran, or being in the military, means for the country and them.

The students seem to retain that information, and past students still keep in touch with him on days that honor veterans.

"I’ve got kids that are now in high school, and I still send them messages, or they send me messages on Veteran’s Day or Memorial Day, you know, Pearl Harbor anniversary, 9/11. And say “Mr. Gwynn, Never Forget,” said Gwynn. “And you just get those little messages back and these kids are now in high school, they don’t have time for their fifth grade teacher, but they do, and they remember those things and that really means a lot to me.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WV education officials introduce new COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
West Virginia education dashboard announced

News

Diocese responds to court filing by former PCHS principal

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Former PCHS principal files complaint

News

Wood County Board of Education to discuss re-entry plan Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood BOE to discuss school re-entry plan Tuesday

News

WVU on-campus positives in one location to count as single case

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
WVU on-campus positives in one location to count as single case

Latest News

News

Students emotionally connecting less to 9/11 as years go by, teachers say

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Teachers reflect on how students understand the events of 9/11 19 years later.

News

Parkersburg and Wood County Library creates story walks

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Three walking paths around Wood County are being decorated with children's stories by librarians.

News

Wood County Christian students back in school for the second day in a row

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Wood County Christian School reopening went smoothly, administrators say.

Education

YMCA offering academic support during school year

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
YMCA offering academic support

News

Justice announces efforts to get broadband money for West Virginia

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor seeks cap repeal to bid on broadband money

Education

WVUP enrollment up, Marietta College enrollment down in 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Local colleges have different enrollment trends