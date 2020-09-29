Settlers Bank assists Marietta Community Foundation in fundraising goal

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Settlers Bank helped the Marietta Community Foundation reach its $60 thousand goal today.

The nonprofit reached its goal after six weeks of fundraising for kindergarten through twelfth grade students in the six local school districts of Washington County.

A check for over $25 hundred given to them today from Settlers Bank.

“We’re proud to support this campaign,” says Settlers Bank President and CEO, Donn Schafer. “To have an opportunity to release some of the stress on all those players.”

This money will be going to the schools in the area for whatever funding they need in response to the pandemic.

