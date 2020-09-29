Advertisement

Wood County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

The department says it has gotten a couple of complaints about a caller representing themselves as an employee of Mon Power.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a scam in the area.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a scam in the area. The department says it has gotten a couple of complaints about a caller representing themselves as an employee of Mon Power.

The caller threatens to shut off power due to late payments. The phone numbers are showing from around the state.

The department says be please be cautious and don’t fall for this scam or anything else that sounds suspicious.

When in doubt, call the company’s number and check if there are any issues with your account.

