WV Navigation helping residents with healthcare needs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia residents that are looking for help with their healthcare can use something called “WV Navigation.”

WV Navigation is helping residents who are looking to enroll or re-enroll in health insurance options with how the pandemic has affected nearly everyone.

We know a lot of people probably lost their health insurance through their job. So, we know that people may not understand what options are available to them," says WV Navigation Program Director/Outreach Coordinator, Jeremy Smith. "So, we want to make sure that they know about our program, so we can talk to them about other options to get health insurance. That way them and their families are covered

The open enrollment period for this help is from November 1 to December 15 for healthcare for the 2021 year.

West Virginia residents can call 304-356-5834 for these services.

