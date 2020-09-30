Advertisement

Governor brushes off WVEA claims about metrics map

By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice is dismissing a planned challenged by a teachers group to the state’s COVID-19 map as “politics”.

The West Virginia Education Association said Tuesday it plans to file an injunction in the next few days, saying the metrics-heavy map puts in jeopardy the safety of students and public school employees.

The governor noted the map was a adopted using standards set by another teachers group, the American Federation of Teachers.

It has undergone several changes since it was first introduced in late August, many to accomodate concerns of local counties and community members wanting the state to allow school sports activities to go on.

Governor Justice said Wednesday he will continue to put the safety of everyone first.

“We will absolutely, in every way, try with all in us, to, first and foremost, be safe," the governor said at his Wednesday briefing. "For the kids, for the teachers, for all the service personnel, for everyone, we’ve got to be safe. But in that, we have got to go on.”

The WVEA’s statement Tuesday expressed the association’s concerns with what it called the “manipulation" of the map to meet the interests of different groups of people.

Justice used the issue to highlight a call for more COVID-19 testing, something he has advocated for the past week. He’s argued, as he did Wednesday, more testing-if the tests turn out to be negative-will eventually bring down the case numbers across the state.

