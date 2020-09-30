Obituary: Edward Eugene Hune

Edward Eugene Hune, 86, of Williamstown, WV, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1933 in Marietta, Ohio, to Edward and Freda Pfeiffer Hune.

Ed was U.S. Army Veteran, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Crescent Sprague Supply as a salesman and spent several years of his retirement as an associate at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Ed was a member of the First Congregational Church, Williamstown VFD, Gideons, 32nd Degree Masons and was a Past Commander of the American Legion, Post 159, in Williamstown. He enjoyed playing men’s softball for many years, antique cars, and wintering and then living full time in Florida, before moving back to Williamstown a few years ago.

He is survived by his son, Randy Hune (Pam); grandchildren, Brandon and Adam (Crystal) Hune and Heather Melendez (Evan); great grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, Olivia, Liam, Abel and Justice; brother, Ron Dennis; sister, Patti Thomas (Jim); and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Ward Hune, whom he married on October 5, 1952; and brother, Roger Dennis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Jordan Bradford officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, with full military honors observed. Visitation will be Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Ed’s family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for all of their loving care over that past several months. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Hune family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

