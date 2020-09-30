Advertisement

Obituary: Jacob Edward Barickman

Jacob Edward Barickman
Jacob Edward Barickman(WTAP)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
Jacob Edward Barickman, 4, of Parkersburg died September 29, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born on June 26, 2016 in  Parkersburg and was the son of John  Barickman and Chrystal  Barickman.  He attended Jefferson Elementary School, the Warehouse Church and was part of the Birth to 3 program.

In addition to his parents, Jacob is survived by his twin brother Joshua M. Barickman and brother Joseph P. Barickman; one sister, Jenny Hare; three uncles J.D. (Kristy) Larrison, Charles Barickman, David (Katie) Barickman; two aunts Becky Barickman and GiGi Yablonsky;  paternal grandparents, Robert Barickman, Jenny Mosgrover; maternal grandparents, Charlene Britton, James Larrison and many family and friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens..

Visitation will be held  Sunday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

