Obituary: Paul Revere Wilson

Paul Revere Wilson, 82, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

He was born July 13, 1938, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Noel and Marjorie Little Wilson. He was a graduate of PHS with the Class of 1956. Following graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving in Lebanon, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a former deacon. Many will remember Paul for his great hugs.

Paul loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and traveling, and enjoyed working with Habitat for Humanity where he devoted much of his time to helping others. He spent the last 21 winters in Alamo, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Hart Wilson; his son, Bryan Paul Wilson, of Burleson, Texas; two special daughters, Pamela Bradley (Donny) of Marysville, OH and Kathy Meiser (Don) of Sevierville, TN; his grandchildren, Lee Allen (Katie), Tracy Moseley (Michael) and Jessica May (Ryan), all of Ohio; and five great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor David Carrico officiating and military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services on Friday. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Baptist Church 1777 Rosemar Rd. Vienna, WV 26105 or Amedisys Hospice of Parkersburg 2200 Grand Central Ave. Suite 102 Vienna, WV 26105.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Wilson family.

