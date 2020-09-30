Obituary: Rosemary Catherine Weckbacher

Rosemary Catherine Weckbacher, 91, of Marietta, OH passed away on September 30, 2020 at Harmar Place of Marietta.

She was born on March 22, 1929 in Marietta, to the late Albert and Mildred Davis Kuehn.

Rosemary graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1947. She married Glen “Skeeter” Weckbacher on April 28, 1956 and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2017.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption. She worked for Broughton’s and later worked with her husband running the family business, Weckbacher’s Service Station.

She is survived by four children, Brenda Wheeler (Rodney), Bruce Weckbacher, Beverly Ewing (Loren) and Bonnie Bauerbach (Paul); 7 grandchildren, Jessica Riley (Dave), Brandan Wheeler (Aimee), Alisha Rook (Kevin), Kayla Lamp (Brennan), Andrew Gill (Kelsey), Marissa Winland (Taylor), Megan Shepherd (Chad); 2 step grandchildren, Dalton Bauerbach (Alisa) and Daniel Bauerbach (Zoey); 10 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Evelyn Hawn, Norma Jean Adams, Charlotte Kuehn and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Darin Wheeler and an infant brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, with burial to follow in Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department, 39 Mills Firehouse Lane, Lower Salem, OH 45745 or to the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

